Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

