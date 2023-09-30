Alliance Pharma’s (APH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.65) target price on the stock.

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LON:APH opened at GBX 47.30 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4,730.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. Alliance Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 34.14 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.04 ($0.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jo Le Couilliard acquired 40,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £20,068.93 ($24,507.18). In related news, insider Jo Le Couilliard bought 40,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.93 ($24,507.18). Also, insider Andrew Franklin bought 50,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £24,984.12 ($30,509.37). Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

