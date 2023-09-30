Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE APD opened at $283.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

