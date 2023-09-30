AG.L’s (AG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday.

Get AG.L alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AG

AG.L Price Performance

About AG.L

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.