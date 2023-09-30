Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $83.00 at Raymond James

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AFL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. Aflac has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

