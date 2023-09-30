Advocate Group LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $5.99 on Friday, hitting $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,935,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,788. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

View Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.