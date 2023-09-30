Advocate Group LLC Acquires 556 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.44. 3,367,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,080. The company has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

