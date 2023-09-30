Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $307.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.42. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

