A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 600 ($7.33) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAG. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.33) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAG

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 491 ($6.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £550.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,636.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 487.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 495.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 565.60 ($6.91).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,333.33%.

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.