Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $152.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $162.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.20.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

