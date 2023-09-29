Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.40. 314,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

