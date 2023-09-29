Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Raised to $276.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $276.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

NYSE:MTN opened at $242.18 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $206.16 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after buying an additional 553,248 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

