Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,578,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 54.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 138,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 71.0% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 266,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 110,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 77,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

TBLD stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.