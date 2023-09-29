TFG Advisers LLC Buys 422 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.19. 1,058,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,166. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

