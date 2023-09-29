Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 77,885 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,885 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

