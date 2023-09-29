Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,323 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valaris were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VAL opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.28. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at $348,395,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

