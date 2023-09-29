TAP Consulting LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,337 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

NYSE:WMT opened at $162.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,580 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

