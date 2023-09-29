Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $20.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.49.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,264 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

