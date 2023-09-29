Snider Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $566.82. The stock had a trading volume of 167,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $554.23 and its 200-day moving average is $524.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

