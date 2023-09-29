Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 882 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.03. 301,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,274. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

