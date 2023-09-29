Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $37,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after buying an additional 1,192,590 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 785,523 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

