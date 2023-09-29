Short Interest in The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Increases By 820.9%

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 820.9% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGABL opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

