Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

