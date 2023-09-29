Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 321 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 78.3% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

