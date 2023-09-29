Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Saga Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Saga Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 54.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SGA opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Saga Communications will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saga Communications by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Saga Communications

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.