Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

