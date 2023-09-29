Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.6825 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

ROP opened at $487.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $508.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

