Robert W. Baird Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $322.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $332.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.24.

ACN opened at $300.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.04. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 115.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $6,650,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

