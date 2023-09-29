Piper Sandler Increases Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $174.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $156.49 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

