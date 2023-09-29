Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

