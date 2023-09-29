PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 142.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.