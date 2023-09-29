Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,212,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 41,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 123.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 51,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 122.7% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. The company has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

