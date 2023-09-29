NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $89.63 on Friday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.