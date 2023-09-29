Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,384. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

