Matrix Trust Co Has $1.44 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 79,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.36. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

