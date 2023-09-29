Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

