Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.