JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $29.30 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.28. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

