Jefferies Financial Group Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after buying an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $306,906,000 after buying an additional 1,384,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,507,000 after buying an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $181,158,000 after buying an additional 1,626,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

