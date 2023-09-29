Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $569.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $572.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $554.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

