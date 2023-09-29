Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,022. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.31 and its 200 day moving average is $287.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

