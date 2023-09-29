iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

