iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

