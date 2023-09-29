iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,377,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 749,846 shares.The stock last traded at $48.98 and had previously closed at $49.32.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,941,000 after acquiring an additional 560,296,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,246,000 after buying an additional 225,504 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 259,077 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

