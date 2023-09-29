Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,799,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of -159.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

