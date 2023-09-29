Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,002. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.