Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.82.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $314.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.02. The company has a market cap of $209.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

