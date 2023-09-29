Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 35,456 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.21 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

