Golden State Equity Partners Invests $387,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Macy’s Trading Up 4.5 %

M opened at $11.45 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,778 shares of company stock worth $710,553 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.