Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 5,852 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 20.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,254 shares of company stock worth $4,891,973. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

